Juventus, Marchisio to sign for Eccellenza side Chisola Calcio
17 October at 21:15Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio, who announced his retirement from football two weeks ago, could now return to the field in a club currently playing in the fifth tier of Italian football, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sprint & Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The 33-year-old Italian midfielder is reportedly ready to sign for Eccellenza side Chisola Calcio, who play near the players home in Turin. Marchisio spent almost all of his career with the Bianconeri, only spending two seasons with different clubs – one season with Empoli and last season with Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg.
Last season Marchisio made 15 appearances for the Russian side, scoring two goals across 743 minutes of play. However, injury problems with his knee see the player forced into an early retirement from professional football.
Chisola are currently 10th in the Eccellenza Group B for Piemonte after six games, with a record of two wins, one draw and three losses.
