Juventus: Marotta refuses to confirm whether Mandžukić will stay in Turin
14 May at 13:15During an interview with Radio Rai, Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta spoke about the future of Mario Mandžukić amid reports linking him with a move to the Chinese Super League. Here is what he had to say:
“We are happy with what he has done but we must also understand what he is thinking and if he still wants to continue here.”
The Croatian internationalist has also been linked with a controversial switch to AC Milan, where technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli and coach Gennaro Gattuso are actively looking to add more firepower to an attack which has underperformed this season.
Mandžukić has enjoyed success everywhere he has played throughout his stellar career and fits the bill of someone who can guarantee 20 goals per season. Not only has he won titles with Dinamo Zagreb, Bayern Munich and the Bianconeri, but he has also proved to be tactically flexible by playing as an inverted winger in Massimiliano Allegri’s 4-2-3-1 formation.
(Radio Rai)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
