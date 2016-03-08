Juventus, Matuidi's recovery in time for next league game uncertain
12 November at 23:15Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has been forced with pull out of the training camp with the French national team following an injury suffered in the club’s 1-0 win over AC Milan last weekend. A report from Calciomercato.com tonight has revealed when the Frenchman is likely to return for the Bianconeri.
The report details how the 32-year-old midfielder, who suffered a cartilage fracture against the Rossoneri on Sunday, will be forced to rest for at least 10-15 days before he will be reassessed by the Bianconeri’s medical staff. The club are unsure of how serious the injury is but are keen to avoid taking unnecessary risks, and therefore will not rush his recovery.
Contracted until next June, Matuidi has made 14 appearances for the Turin based club so far this season. He scored a vital goal against Atlético Madrid in the Bianconeri’s 2-2 draw against the Spanish side in their Champions League opener in September.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments