Juventus, Matuidi: 'Unfortunately, I have to miss the next matches...'

Je suis malheureusement forfait pour ce rassemblement, mais certain que l’ @equipedefrance ira chercher la qualif. Déjà hâte de revenir pour les prochaines échéances #GiveItAll pic.twitter.com/bEiZDfLUCm — Blaise Matuidi (@MATUIDIBlaise) November 11, 2019

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi will not play for the French national team in their two upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Albania due to a rib injury, with the 32-year-old commenting on the situation with a post on Twitter.Matuidi suffered a minor rib injury against AC Milan in the Bianconeri’s 1-0 victory last night, and medical examinations today have shown that it’s better from him to miss the two games rather than exacerbate the injury further.Matuidi posted on Twitter: “Unfortunately, I have to miss the next matches, but I'm sure that the national team will be able to qualify. I can't wait to come back for the next few opportunities.”Apollo Heyes