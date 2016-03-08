Juventus, Matuidi: 'Unfortunately, I have to miss the next matches...'

11 November at 16:45
Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi will not play for the French national team in their two upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Albania due to a rib injury, with the 32-year-old commenting on the situation with a post on Twitter.
 
Matuidi suffered a minor rib injury against AC Milan in the Bianconeri’s 1-0 victory last night, and medical examinations today have shown that it’s better from him to miss the two games rather than exacerbate the injury further.
 
Matuidi posted on Twitter: “Unfortunately, I have to miss the next matches, but I'm sure that the national team will be able to qualify. I can't wait to come back for the next few opportunities.”
 
Apollo Heyes

