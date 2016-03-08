Juventus may have to wait to sign Bayer Leverkusen starlet Havertz
31 March at 20:30Juventus were planning to launch an assault for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz but now may decide against it due to the ongoing Coronavirus emergency, according to a report from German media outlet Sky Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri have been following the 20-year-old German forward, who is contracted to Bayer Leverkusen until 2022, for a long time now and have been planning to make an offer for the starlet in the upcoming summer transfer window.
However, the Coronavirus emergency may force the Turin based club to wait, the report continues. The German club have no interest in putting a discount on the player, despite the fact that the virus is likely to reduce the market value of all players due to the financial hit all clubs are currently receiving.
Havertz has made 34 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2925 minutes. In that time, he has scored ten goals and provided eight assists.
Apollo Heyes
