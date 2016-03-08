Juventus may look to sell Bernardeschi in the summer: the details
15 January at 18:40Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi could be sold by the Turin based club in the summer if he doesn’t majorly impress coach Maurizio Sarri in the next six months, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 25-year-old Italian has failed to live up to the potential he showed during his time with Fiorentina. Since his arrival from the Florence based club in the summer of 2017, Bernardeschi has made 88 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists in that time. Despite the fact that his contract expires with Juventus in the summer of 2022, the club may look to sell him in the summer.
The reason Juventus could look to sell him, the report continues, is because of his wages as well as the fact that the club want to recoup a little of the investment they made in the Italian. This season Bernardeschi has made 18 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal in that time.
Apollo Heyes
