Juventus meet agent of Manchester United defender
11 July at 15:45Serie A giants Juventus met the agent of Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian earlier today.
Darmian has failed to make himself a regular at United since his arrival from Torino in the summer of 2015 for a fee of about 13 million euros. He made only eight appearances in the Premier League last season, out of which only five were starts.
IlBianconero report that Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta met the agent of Darmian earlier today, with a move for the defender still on the cards.
An agreement with Darmian's entourage has already been reached by Juventus, but United are currently holding out for a fee of 20 million euros, with the Old Lady offering about 13 million euros currently.
The possible sale of Matteo Darmian will accelerate talks for Darmian, with United and Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing the Brazilian.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
