Juventus meet agents of Chelsea target and Manchester United star – the situation
18 July at 22:40Fabio Paratici, the sporting director of Juventus, had a busy day today as he met with the representatives of Chelsea, and the agents of Daniele Rugani and Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian.
First, the meeting with Fali Ramadani, the representative of Chelsea. Afterwards, he met with Davide Torchia, Rugani’s agent. Whilst also meeting with Tullio Tinti – the agent of Darmian.
On the Rugani front, the deal is all-but done and Rugani will likely be heading to Stamford Bridge to join the roster of new head coach Maurizio Sarri – who is looking to bring a Serie A contingent with him over from Italy.
However, an agreement for Darmian is less certain. Despite the player wanting to move to Juventus, Manchester United have not agreed on a deal.
For now, Juventus must wait. The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo has proved costly for the club and they are looking to free up funds to help balance the books.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments