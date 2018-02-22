Juventus meet Allegri’s demands with addition of Man Utd and Liverpool stars

According to the latest reports from Rai Sport, Juventus are on the verge of completing the signing of Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian ahead of this summer’s transfer window.



Indeed, coach Massimiliano Allegri wanted guarantees on how substantially his squad would be strengthened prior to the start of next season before committing himself to the club long-term.



It appears his demands are already being met, given the fact that he is said to be a huge fan of Darmian, particularly due to his ability to play on both flanks.



Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are continuing to work tirelessly on bringing the right reinforcements to Turin, with Emre Can, Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Spinazzola having already been added.



Furthermore, it is likely that at least two or three more players will be signed, as a new striker is also said to be high on their list of priorities – Anthony Martial and Álvaro Morata are the two most likely candidates to arrive.



(Rai Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)