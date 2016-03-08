Juventus meet Psg in Milan: the details
20 June at 21:40Juventus have met Psg's director of football Antero Henrique in Milan today. Psg need to cash in € 60 million by the end of the month (READ MORE) and the French club have offered Juventus to sign one between Lo Celso, Di Maria or Adrien Rabiot who had all been targeted by Juve before they moved to Paris.
According to Sky Sport the Old Lady does not consider any member of the Psg trio a transfer priority and - for now - they have declined to make any offer for the deparing Psg stars.
