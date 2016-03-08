Juventus meet with agent of Roma starlet

Zaniolo esulta in ginocchio
07 June at 18:00
Nicolo Zaniolo had a breakthrough season with Roma in the year just gone. The Italian central midfielder signed for the Giallorossi as part of the deal that saw Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan move to Inter Milan. The young midfielder has attracted a lot of attention since joining Roma; with Juventus leading the pack in the race for the starlet.

Representatives from Juventus have reportedly met with Claudio Vigorelli, Zaniolo's agent, in Milan. Zaniolo is currently earning just €150k a year at Roma and is asking for at least €2.5m. This has led to speculation growing that the Bianconeri could sign the Italian midfielder.

Roma could use the funds they would receive to reinvest in the likes of Mauro Icardi; who the Giallorossi have been linked with heavily in the past week.

Juventus are ready to name the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia Perin as potential counterparts in a deal for the young Italian starlet.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.