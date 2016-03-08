Juventus meet with agent of Roma starlet
07 June at 18:00Nicolo Zaniolo had a breakthrough season with Roma in the year just gone. The Italian central midfielder signed for the Giallorossi as part of the deal that saw Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan move to Inter Milan. The young midfielder has attracted a lot of attention since joining Roma; with Juventus leading the pack in the race for the starlet.
Representatives from Juventus have reportedly met with Claudio Vigorelli, Zaniolo's agent, in Milan. Zaniolo is currently earning just €150k a year at Roma and is asking for at least €2.5m. This has led to speculation growing that the Bianconeri could sign the Italian midfielder.
Roma could use the funds they would receive to reinvest in the likes of Mauro Icardi; who the Giallorossi have been linked with heavily in the past week.
Juventus are ready to name the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia Perin as potential counterparts in a deal for the young Italian starlet.
