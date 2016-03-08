Juventus meet with Mendes as they attempt to reduce Joao Felix price
16 April at 17:15Joao Felix is dominating headlines at the moment. The 19-year-old Benfica forward has been on the radar of many a team, including Juventus, for a few months now but it is his performances in the past month that have really started to show how talented he is at such a young age. As aforementioned, Juventus are interested in Joao Felix, who has also said himself that it is his dream to play alongside his compatriot and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have met with Joao Felix's agent Jorge Mendes over a potential deal. Benfica are taking a hard-ball approach; not willing to part with the starlet for any less than €120m. Juventus, however, want to use their pre-existing relationship with Jorge Mendes to try and reduce his cost to around €100m.
This price is not likely to deter the likes of Manchester United, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid; who have all been linked to his signature. At just 19-years-old, Felix has plenty of room to grow and is likely to be one of the best young players of his generation.
