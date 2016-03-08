Juventus, merger between Fiat and Peugeot increases club's liquid capital
18 December at 16:20The merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is not only a huge deal in the world of international industry, but also will help Juventus, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the merger, which was oversaw by Fiat Chrysler CEO John Elkann, has now made the company the second biggest automotive company in the world behind German company Volkswagen. However, the deal is not only huge for Fiat and the Agnelli family, but also the Bianconeri.
The Bianconeri, the report continues, have been working hard to increase their liquid capital in recent months, with the club president Andrea Agnelli working on increase the club’s capital in order to manage their financial situation and allow them to make more moves on the transfer market. After the official announcement of the merger, Exor decided to distribute dividends to its shareholders worth around €6 billion. A slice of this pie will be given to the Turin based club, who can now look to make more expensive transfers in the next two transfer windows.
Apollo Heyes
