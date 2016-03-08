Juventus midfielder believes Russian starlet will join this summer
17 June at 10:35Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has heaped praise on Juventus' Russian target Aleksandr Golovin and has hinted that the Old Lady might sign the CSKA Moscow man this summer.
In an interview that the Frenchman gave to Gazzetta dello Sport after France's 2-1 win over Australia in the FIFA World Cup yesterday, Matuidi was full of praise for Golovin. He said: "I saw the game and Golovin seemed like a super, a super player, I really liked him.
"If he comes to Turin, I don't know if he will, but the possibillity seems strong to me."
Golovin has drawn links with Juventus this summer and the Old Lady could move for him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
