Juventus midfielder comments on possible PSG move

05 May at 22:45
Juventus midfielder, Miralem Pjanic, tonight flirted with the idea of a possible move to PSG.
 
Speaking as a guest on Canal Football Club this evening, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic was asked if he would consider a move to PSG.
 
“PSG are amongst the top 8 European clubs. They want to go to the next level in the Champions’ League, it is a very big club that would attract any player. There is a footballing project, some truly great players and they have this desire to win the Champions’ League. It is a club that is universally respected. Everything is possible in football, I have been in Italy for 8 years now and I am at a truly great club in Juventus. In football you never know what could happen. If everyone feels that way inclined, we could speak about a departure, but I am not at all thinking about that. I am only thinking about finishing my season and my aim of the next few years to win the Champions’ League.”
 
 
 

