Juventus midfielder likely to leave in January
18 December at 14:00Goal.com reports that Juventus midfielder Emre Can is growing increasingly likely to depart the club in this upcoming transfer market after finding his minutes frozen out by new manager Maurizo Sarri.
The former Liverpool man's future in Turin has been in doubt ever since Sarri decided not to include him in his Uefa Champions League squad. This was vocally expressed in disapointment by Can.
Can stated at the time: "It was very shocking for me because last week I was told and promised something else. Yesterday I got a call from the coach, in which he told me in less than a minute and without explanation that I was not in the squad."
Can has only made 7 appearances for the Italian champions this season totalling up to only 272 minutes.
