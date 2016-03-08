Juventus midfielder Pjanic reveals the secret to his success

17 June at 16:15
Speaking about his progress and development as a player, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic revealed how he has got to his current point and what the secret is to his success.

"​The secret is to want to improve every day: concentration, seriousness and making the maximum sacrifice to feel good for the weekend. But above all it is the desire to improve that makes of you a great player. 

"Preparation? Training is important, how you train affects how you play, I always give my best to feel good for the weekend."

