Juventus midfielder Ramsey returns to Wales squad
03 October at 13:45Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been called up to the Welsh national team by head coach, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.
Ramsey moved to Juve on a free transfer from Premier League side Arsenal in the summer, after Ramsey's contract with the Gunners expired and the parties agreed not to renew it.
Ramsey hasn't played for the Welsh national team since the November of last year and now that he is beginning to find form once again with the Bianconeri, he will likely be one of Giggs' primary protagonists with the national side.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments