Juventus midfielder wants Premier League switch, West Ham make opening offer
20 June at 14:10Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro is reportedly interested in a move to the Premier League, with West Ham having already made an offer for the Italian.
Sturaro has gradually fallen out of favor at Juventus over the last two seasons and appeared only 12 times in the Serie A for the Old Lady last season. Rumors have linked the player away from the club this summer.
Tuttosport say that Sturaro is very interested in a move to the Premier League and West Ham have already made an offer of 18 million euros for the Italian.
Juventus have asked for a fee of about 20 million euros, with Leicester City and Newcastle also interested.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
