Juventus-Milan: Predicted line-ups as Dybala set to lead Juve attack
06 April at 10:30Juventus host AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium this evening; the Bianconeri looking to all-but cement their title win. Meanwhile, Milan are in fourth and in the midst of a heated race for Champions League football; set to compete with Inter, Lazio, Atalanta and Roma primarily for the two spots realistically remaining in Italy's allocation of next year's tournament.
Juventus have a relatively long injury list; with Cristiano Ronaldo, Douglas Costa, Sami Khedira, Martin Caceres, Andrea Barzagli and Perin all missing the game; whilst there are concerns over the fitness of Alex Sandro and Blaise Matuidi.
Milan, meanwhile, will be without Gianluigi Donnarumma, who suffered an injury in Milan's 1-1 draw with Udinese. The Rossoneri will also miss Lucas Paqueta; as well as both Conti and Bonaventura who have been suffering from long-term injuries.
