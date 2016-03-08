Juventus, Miralem Pjanic trains on squad rest day

After Sunday's 1-0 win over Bologna, Juventus are beginning to prepare for Sunday's match against Napoli; which promises to be one of the most exciting fixtures of the season so far. Juventus have not looked as confident in recent weeks as they perhaps were at the start of the season and, therefore, Napoli may look at the clash to put one over the Bianconeri and close the gap between the two sides at the top of Serie A.Juventus' squad were given a rest day today; before returning to training tomorrow in anticipation of the Napoli match. However, not all of the Juve squad opted to take a rest day - Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic showing up at the club's training centre this morning to get some extra training in whilst everyone else takes a day off.

