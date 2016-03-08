Juventus missed out on signing Inter star in 2017
13 October at 10:00Back at the end of the 2016/2017 season, Slovak centre-back Milan Skriniar had just finished his first full Serie A season with Genoa-based side Sampdoria, showing quickly that he was one of the brightest young centre-defenders in Serie A. Skriniar eventually moved to Inter Milan, where he plays now, but, in fact, it could have ended up much different.
Back to Spring 2017 and with Skriniar performing well, Juventus reared their head, with it being said that Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici wanted to take Skriniar to Juventus. However, the Bianconeri instead were focused on their attempts to sign Czech forward Patrik Schick, who, after failing two medicals with Juventus, did not move to Turin and instead completed a move to Roma on loan in 2017 and permanently over the summer.
With Juve focused on Schick, Inter pounced on Skriniar; Inter sporting director Ausilio travelling to Rome to have lunch with the Sampdoria management in April to help them get the deal across the finishing line. Juve were to miss out on both the signings they wanted to make, Inter and Roma benefitting and the loss of the Old Lady.
