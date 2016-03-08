Juventus, Moggi: 'Inter fans shouldn't remember clash between Ronaldo and Juliano'
08 October at 20:30Former Juventus chief managing director Luciano Moggi spoke to Milan based newspaper Libero via Calciomercato.com today to discuss Juventus’ 2-1 victory over Inter in the Derby d’Italia last weekend.
“In the last market session there was talk of Juve's interest in Lukaku. Now it's clear who has earned him.”
The 82-year-old Italian also discussed a key event in the memory of Inter fans.
"I suggest to some well-known Inter fans, among which the Honorable La Russa, not to go back to the clash between Ronaldo and Juliano. Perhaps they forget that Inter would have drawn at most against Juve".
Moggi was the central figure of the 2006 Calciopoli scandal, following the publication of several phone calls between the 82-year-old and former Italian referee nominator Pierluigi Pairetto, with Moggi suggesting and asking for particular referees to oversee the Bianconeri’s games.
Apollo Heyes
