Juventus name Higuain price-tag amid Chelsea links
25 May at 11:20According to La Repubblica, Juventus are ready to sell Gonzalo Higuain this summer. The Argentinean striker could leave Turin for a fee in the region of € 55 million and Chelsea could be open to match the player's price-tag in case Sarri takes over in South West London. Calciomercato.com exclusively reported this week that Higuain could leave Juventus in order to sign another top player, possibly Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Higuain talked about his season yesterday: “I feel well, I had a very good season with Dybala. We won the Serie A and the Coppa Italia and Real Madrid eliminated us with a penalty kick in the last minute. We as unite as ever and we want to win the World Cup. We have a great team to reach our target.”
“I’m so delighted for the birth of my daughter. It’s marvellous, unique. I am happy to play my third World Cup but I must thank Romero. I hope to see him and hug him soon.
MORE CHELSEA NEWS: LATEST EXCLUSIVE UPDATES ON NEGOTIATIONS WITH SARRI
Go to comments