Juventus name price tag for Chelsea target
06 June at 21:55Amid rumours linking him with a Premier League move, Juventus have named their price for Gonzalo Higuain, who looks destined to leave this summer.
According to Sky Italia, Juve have slapped a €65m price tag on their Argentinian striker. Higuain scored 23 goals in all competitions for the Bianconeri this season, but the club are aware of his age, 31 in December, and would, therefore, like to offload him this summer to cash in some money.
Juntos por un sueño #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/VVxo88MLHi— Gonzalo Higuaín (@G_Higuain) 31 maj 2018
