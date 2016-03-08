According to Sky Italia , Juve have slapped a €65m price tag on their Argentinian striker. Higuain scored 23 goals in all competitions for the Bianconeri this season, but the club are aware of his age, 31 in December, and would, therefore, like to offload him this summer to cash in some money.

Amid rumours linking him with a Premier League move, Juventus have named their price for Gonzalo Higuain, who looks destined to leave this summer.