Juventus name squad for Chievo clash
17 August at 13:42Juventus have named their squad for the opening Serie A game against Chievo.
Massimiliano Allegri has just spoken to media in the classic pre-match press conference and these are the players that will travel to Verona tomorrow.
Verso #ChievoJuve: ecco i convocati di @OfficialAllegri #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/sonChakOLJ— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) 17 agosto 2018
1 Szczesny
3 Chiellini
4 Benatia
5 Pjanic
6 Khedira
7 Ronaldo
10 Dybala
11 Douglas Costa
12 Alex Sandro
14 Matuidi
15 Barzagli
16 Cuadrado
17 Mandzukic
19 Bonucci
20 Cancelo
21 Pinsoglio
22 Perin
23 Emre Can
24 Rugani
30 Bentancur
33 Bernardeschi
