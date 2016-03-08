Juventus 3-1 Napoli Ft: Ronaldo was involved in all three bianconeri goals
29 September at 19:50The second of the day’s huge Serie A fixtures sees Juventus host Napoli as last year’s champions take on the side that so nearly dethroned them last season. Under a new head coach in Carlo Ancelotti the visitors will look to continue their strong start to the season with three points in Turin. The hosts, meanwhile, have had a 100% start to the season, winning all six of their games.
Juventus have won all their games in all competitions so far this season, albeit playing no top opposition with the exception of Lazio. They defeated the Biancocelesti 2-0 and also prevailed 2-0 against Valencia in the Champions League, despite going down to ten men with the, rather harsh, dismissal of Cristiano Ronaldo in the first half.
Napoli, on the other hand, have won five and lost one of their first six games in Serie A; drawing away at Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League. Their loss in the league came against Sampdoria, where they were defeated 3-0. Napoli boast impressive victories against Lazio, Milan and Fiorentina; winning 2-1, 3-2 and 1-0 respectively.
Confirmed line-ups:
Juventus: Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Chiellini, Bonucci, Joao Cancelo; Matuidi, Pjanic, Emre Can; Ronaldo, Mandzukic, Dybala
Napoli: Ospina, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Albiol, Mario Rui; Allan, Hamsik, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne
For goals, highlights, social media content and more, scroll through our gallery.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments