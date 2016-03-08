Juventus-Napoli, multiple VIPs in attendance from Barzagli to Spalletti
31 August at 11:15According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, Andrea Barzagli will be in the stands for this evening’s big match between Juventus and Napoli. There are many VIPs and former players who will attend the match tonight at the Allianz Stadium. In addition to the former Bianconeri central defender, there will also be Michel Platini, national team coach Roberto Mancini, Eros Ramazzotti and former Inter manager Luciano Spalletti. Obviously Pavel Nedved and Maurizio Arrivabene will be in the stands, alongside former Juventus CEO Aldo Mazzia.
Apollo Heyes
