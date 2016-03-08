Juventus near agreement for Mandzukic renewal; the details

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic's future was looking to be hanging in the balance; the experienced forward unsure whether or not he was to commit his immediate short-term future to the club, rather than seeking one final big move to complete his career. However, Juventus have been working very hard on a renewal for the Croatian striker and expect a yes to come from Mandzukic and his representatives.Mandzukic's current contract expires in the summer of 2020 and, as per reports from Tuttosport, his new deal will see that extended by a year until 2021; when the forward will be 35 years old. Furthermore, Mandzukic is expecting a pay increase; his yearly wage going from €4m to €4.5m (plus bonuses).This is likely to deter any interest from clubs previously chasing Mario Mandzukic; such as Manchester United. By committing his future to Juventus, Mandzukic is closing the door on a move abroad.Tuttosport​ expect an official announcement within the week; with all the small details currently being finalised.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.