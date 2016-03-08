Juventus near agreement for Mandzukic renewal; the details
08 March at 09:40Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic's future was looking to be hanging in the balance; the experienced forward unsure whether or not he was to commit his immediate short-term future to the club, rather than seeking one final big move to complete his career. However, Juventus have been working very hard on a renewal for the Croatian striker and expect a yes to come from Mandzukic and his representatives.
Mandzukic's current contract expires in the summer of 2020 and, as per reports from Tuttosport, his new deal will see that extended by a year until 2021; when the forward will be 35 years old. Furthermore, Mandzukic is expecting a pay increase; his yearly wage going from €4m to €4.5m (plus bonuses).
This is likely to deter any interest from clubs previously chasing Mario Mandzukic; such as Manchester United. By committing his future to Juventus, Mandzukic is closing the door on a move abroad.
Tuttosport expect an official announcement within the week; with all the small details currently being finalised.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments