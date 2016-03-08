Juventus near agreement with Ajax for De Ligt; the numbers
02 July at 11:00Juventus are getting closer to completing a deal to sign Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt. De Ligt had a fantastic season with the Eredivisie side, captaining them to a Champions League semi-final, where the side were unlucky to collapse to beaten finalists Tottenham Hotspur.
Despite this, Ajax are facing a mass exodus of some of their brightest talents and De Ligt is looking likely to be next on the list of departures. The basis of the deal is set to give Ajax 80 million euros for De Ligt's services, with bonuses and add-ons yet to be fully defined.
The deal will see De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, pocket a reported 11 million euros in commission.
De Ligt will earn a starting wage of 8 million euros per season, with 'easy' bonuses that could see it total 12 million euros per year.
The deal is nearly complete and Juventus are preparing to make another grand move in the summer market, after they completed the 110 million euro signing of Cristiano Ronaldo just last summer.
