Juventus, Nedved: 'It will be hard to repeat what we have done'
13 April at 15:15Vice president of Juventus and former Bianconeri midfielder Pavel Nedved spoke to Sky Sport before his team's matchup against Spal, with Massimiliano Allegri's men only needing one point to secure an eighth consecutive Serie A title for the Old Lady.
"Eight years ago I would have never thought of such a path, it is a very rare thing that can hardly be repeated. Especially in Italy. The young players? They have moved from the youth ranks to the first team and I want to congratulate the coaches who have allowed these players to play in the first team," he said.
"Ajax? We have decided to recover some energy. I think they will be ready. It is the return leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League, it will be a race full of difficulties given the difficulties we found in Amsterdam and we will have to face them better," Nedved added.
Go to comments