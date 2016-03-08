Juventus, Nedved: 'It will be hard to repeat what we have done'

13 April at 15:15
Vice president of Juventus and former Bianconeri midfielder Pavel Nedved spoke to Sky Sport before his team's matchup against Spal, with Massimiliano Allegri's men only needing one point to secure an eighth consecutive Serie A title for the Old Lady.

"Eight years ago I would have never thought of such a path, it is a very rare thing that can hardly be repeated. Especially in Italy. The young players? They have moved from the youth ranks to the first team and I want to congratulate the coaches who have allowed these players to play in the first team," he said.

"Ajax? We have decided to recover some energy. I think they will be ready. It is the return leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League, it will be a race full of difficulties given the difficulties we found in Amsterdam and we will have to face them better," Nedved added.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.