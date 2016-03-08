Juventus, Nedved: 'Simeone and I are similar; on Dybala...'
20 February at 23:20Before Juventus' 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16, club legend and staff Pavel Nedved spoke to Sky Sport about the clash and several individuals:
"Khedira? We had to resolve the situation of Khedira who was stopped because of the heart problem and that's not joking. We are disappointed because it is an extremely valuable player, especially in those games here.
"Dybala? Expect something special because the numbers 10 always have a little something more.
"Simeone? I have not met because it is always hidden (laughs ed.) But I too .. We have very similar characters, I have to tell the truth."
