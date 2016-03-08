Juventus, Nedved: 'We are always looking for the next Ronaldo'
24 October at 16:30Juventus director Pavel Nedved has spoken to the press and shareholders about the club's position in the market, commenting specifically when asked whether or not the Bianconeri are on the search for the next Ronaldo - emulating the star purchase of the Portuguese forward in 2018.
'We are always ready to seize opportunities, we talk about development and we must develop especially on the sporting level.'
