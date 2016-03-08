Juventus, new assault for Pogba in the winter transfer window
03 September at 22:30According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Juventus and Real Madrid are ready to make a new assault for 26-year-old World Cup winner Paul Pogba. The Manchester United midfielder has faced criticism for a long period of time from both pundits and fans of the Red Devils alike and many expected the Frenchman to leave the English side this summer, however in the end he remained in the Premier League.
Pogba played for the Bianconeri for four seasons between 2012 and 2016, winning the league title in all of his seasons in Turin, as well as two Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana. After returning to Manchester United that summer for a fee around €105m, the player would start to be criticised for his club form and never fully settled in Manchester, previously expressing his joyous memories of his time in North Italy. The Bianconeri are keen for the midfielder to make a return, but the price Manchester United will apply to the player in January may be too high for the club.
Apollo Heyes
