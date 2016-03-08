Juventus, new competition for breakout teenage starlet Haaland
17 October at 22:00There is new competition for 19-year-old Norwegian starlet Erling Haaland, according to British tabloid the Sun via Calciomercato.com, with another top club interested in the player.
Not only is the teenage striker the target of top clubs around Europe such as Juventus and Real Madrid, but now Premier League champions Manchester City are keen to sign the player. The RB Salzburg forward has had an explosive start to the season, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists in his first 11 games of the season, including three hat-tricks, with one against Genk in the Champions League.
Haaland, who is contracted to the Austrian side until 2023, is the son of former Manchester City and Leeds defender Alf-Inge Haaland. Salzburg have indicated that the player won’t be leaving the club in January, setting the stage for next summer’s transfer window to be one where multiple top clubs across Europe will fight for his signature.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments