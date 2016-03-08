Juventus, new contract close for Cuadrado

The future of Juan Cuadrado seems to have been decided. The Colombian winger has convinced Maurizio Sarri during the pre-season preparations, in part thanks to his versatility. Luca Pellegrini’s transfer, in fact, forces the Bianconeri to find more depth in the full-back position, to add to Alex Sandro, Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio. It will be Cuadrado that will join these three in that role, a role he has already impressed at under previous manager Massimiliano Allegri.



According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, a contract renewal for the Colombian is only a step away: a one season extension to 2021 worth €4m net per season. It is now unlikely that the Bianconeri will sell the player, securing his future in Turin. If a club is interested in acquiring him, then an offer of more than €20m will be needed to convince Juventus to sell him and return to the market in search of a new full-back, unlikely considering the transfer window is only weeks away from closing.

Apollo Heyes