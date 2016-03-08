Juve new manager: Guardiola on Man City exit, Chelsea block Sarri? What we know so far
12 June at 16:30Juventus have "clear ideas" about who their next manager will be. Massimiliano Allegri was sacked a month ago but the Old Lady of Italian football has yet to appoint the successor of the Tuscan manager and Maurizio Sarri is in pole position to take over at the Allianz Stadium.
Reports in Italy had also suggested that Pep Guardiola is a target of Juventus but according to reports in France, Pep has turned down an offer of the Serie A giants. The Manchester City manager, however, is reportedly considering leaving his club at the end of the season, possibly to take a sabbatical before choosing his next destination.
However, speaking at a press conference today, Guardiola said that he "does not take sabbaticals" and confirming his intentions to see out his contract with Manchester City.
That's why Sarri remains the main candidate to become the next Juventus manager. A report of the Sun suggests the Blues have asked the Italian manager to stay but Sarri. who has already revealed to be homesick, wants Juventus move.
The Old Lady has reached an agreement with the Italian tactician more than two weeks ago and Sarri has already moved out of his home in London.
The Serie A giants' Sporting Director Fabio Paratici is ready to fly to London to finalize a deal with Chelsea as Sarri has a € 6 million compensation that Juve need to pay in some way to secure the manager's services.
