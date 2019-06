Juventus have "clear ideas" about who their next manager will be. Massimiliano Allegri was sacked a month ago but the Old Lady ofis in pole position to take over at the Allianz Stadium.Reports in Italy had also suggested that, Pep has turned down an offer of the Serie A giants. The Manchester City manager, however, is reportedly considering leaving his club at the end of the season, possibly to take a sabbatical before choosing his next destination However, speaking at a press conference today, Guardiola said that he "does not take sabbaticals" and confirming his intentions to see out his contract with Manchester City.That's why Sarri remains the main candidate toA report of the Sun suggests the Blues have asked the Italian manager to stay but Sarri. who has already revealed to be homesick, wants Juventus move The Old Lady has reached an agreement with the Italian tactician more than two weeks ago and Sarri has already moved out of his home in London. The Serie A giants' Sporting Directorthat Juve need to pay in some way to secure the manager's services.