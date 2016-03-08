Juventus news: 'agreement already reached with Guardiola'

"I've learned that Pep Guardiola already has reached a verbal agreement with Juventus for the next four years. It's the same person who told me that Ronaldo was going to Juventus," he stated.

Should this take place, then it would certainly come as a shock to many. Guardiola had one amazingly well since arriving at Man City in 2016, and he has the numbers to show for it. In fact, the Catalan coach has won four titles, including the Premier League trophy, from 2016 till today.

Therefore, it seems unlikely to see him leave already this summer, given how important he is for the Etihad side. Juve, on the other hand, will most likely change manager.