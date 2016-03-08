Juventus news: Atletico Madrid hit by injury crisis ahead of UCL game

Juventus are set to take on Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League knockout round match next week, with Juve recovering from a whole host of injury worries. Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli are back in full training and the Bianconeri could have a near-full strength side available to them for the match with Atletico.Atletico, meanwhile, are faced with a crisis - with Diego Costa, Savic and Koke all out - as well as, announced by the club today, Lucas Hernandez. A statement on the club's website read: "​Lucas Hernandez underwent medical tests at the Navarra University Clinic, after closing the game with Real Madrid with a problem in his right knee. The resonance has confirmed that there a stretching of the knee ligament."

