Despite the rumours in recent weeks, Bayern Munich have decided to abandon their pursuit of Paolo Dybala, who now looks set to remain at Juventus this upcoming season.

The Argentinian was named as one of the potential replacements to Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, who both retired at the end of the season. However, instead, the German side have decided to focus on other targets, as reported by Bild

In fact, they've set their sights on Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona and Leroy Sane of Man City. Two players that could leave this summer, as a result of getting less playing time than what they would prefer for their respective clubs.