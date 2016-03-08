Juventus news: Bayern Munich make decision on Dybala
14 July at 15:30
Despite the rumours in recent weeks, Bayern Munich have decided to abandon their pursuit of Paolo Dybala, who now looks set to remain at Juventus this upcoming season.
The Argentinian was named as one of the potential replacements to Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, who both retired at the end of the season. However, instead, the German side have decided to focus on other targets, as reported by Bild.
In fact, they've set their sights on Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona and Leroy Sane of Man City. Two players that could leave this summer, as a result of getting less playing time than what they would prefer for their respective clubs.
As for Dybala, the attacker is convinced about staying at Juventus this summer. After the meeting with the new manager, Maurizio Sarri, 'La Joya' believes that he could be of good use in the project that the Italian has in mind.
For more news, visit our homepage.
