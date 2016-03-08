Juventus news: Bonucci and Cuadrado train on their day off - watch

Leonardo Bonucci and Juan Cuadrado could have enjoyed their day off today but they opted to show up at Juventus' training center La Continassa. The Italian defender posted on his official Instagram account a picture inside the dressing room of Juventus' center together with his injured team-mate.



Bonucci didn't play against Chievo last night while Cuadrado is working to recover from a knee injury. The return to action of the Colombian is expected between March and April.



