Juventus news: Bonucci and Cuadrado train on their day off - watch

22 January at 17:40

Leonardo Bonucci and Juan Cuadrado could have enjoyed their day off today but they opted to show up at Juventus' training center La Continassa. The Italian defender posted on his official Instagram account a picture inside the dressing room of Juventus' center together with his injured team-mate.

Bonucci didn't play against Chievo last night while Cuadrado is working to recover from a knee injury. The return to action of the Colombian is expected between March and April.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.