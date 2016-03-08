Juventus news: ‘Champions pact’ between Agnelli and Cristiano Ronaldo
06 November at 15:25As is being reported by Tuttosport, the gesture of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli personally delivering and giving Cristiano Ronaldo a shirt with 400 on the back before the match against Cagliari is more than just a nice touch.
The gesture is, in fact, far more significant than that; representing the willingness of the Juventus leadership to go above and beyond for their €110million signing. The Bianconeri management know that by giving Ronaldo more attention and care, he will play better.
The ‘400’ shirt marks the 400 goals that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in Europe’s top-5 leagues – an incredibly impressive tally for the Portuguese forward.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments