Juventus news: De Sciglio injured; in doubt for Atletico clash

During the training session this morning, he suffered from fatigue in the abductor's area, which puts him in serious doubt for the game against Atletico Madrid. Furthermore, Alex Sandro is suspended for the game, so Allegri will be hoping that De Sciglio recovers.

Juventus' fullback Mattia De Sciglio was left out of the squad that will face Udinese this evening, and it's now being reported that he could miss the game against Atletico Madrid next week.