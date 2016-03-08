Juventus news, double blow after De Jong as another starlet also prefers Barca

According to what has been reported by Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, after Frenkie de Jong's move to Barcelona, fellow Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt would prefer a move to La Liga over options if he leaves the Netherlands in the summer. De Ligt, like his compatriot, is a target of Juventus; today therefore coming as a double blow for the Bianconeri as they lose grasp on two potential signings.De Jong officially completed a €75m (plus add-ons) move to Barcelona this evening; in a deal which looked inevitable but proves the ever increasing demand, and cost, of young talents like De Jong.Along with Juventus, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are in talks to potentially sign De Ligt but it will come down to the player, with the help of his agent Mino Raiola, to decide where he will play.Eyes are now on De Jong at Barcelona to see how the Dutch starlet performs and, if he does well, De Ligt's price will surely rise as a result.

Sam Wilson (@snhw_)