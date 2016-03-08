Juventus news: Douglas Costa still injured

In fact, he's still struggling with the recovery from a muscular injury, which he sustained in the game against Parma. Therefore, he will miss the clash with Bologna on Sunday evening. The new goal for his return has been set at March 3, when the Bianconeri will face Napoli.

After the blow against Atletico Madrid mid-week, losing the first leg, this certainly doesn't help the Juventus fans in getting over the loss. Their former striker Luca Toni, however, still believes they can snatch the UCL title, especially if the beat out Atletico Madrid.

"I think that if they manage to get back into the game and win, they will have such enthusiasm that it will help them get to the end of the tournament," he concluded.