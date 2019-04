In fact, the club is still trying to figure out how 'La Joya' can fit in the team for next season, with Max Allegri at the helm. The manager will most likely have the final say, though the club won't say no if a good offer arrives this summer.

As Tuttosport reports, Paolo Dybala's future at Juventus is very uncertain, even if Max Allegri's is confirmed as the manager for one more season.