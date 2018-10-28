...
Juventus news: Dybala spends days off in Amsterdam - picture

29 October at 10:30
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has given his lads two days off after the away win against Empoli. The Old Lady will return to training on Tuesday morning and Paulo Dybala has decided to spend his two days off in Amsterdam. La Joya  took a picture with his new girlfriend Oriana Sabatini and posted it on his official Instagram account.

Watch Dybala's picture below and click on the gallery for more pictures from Dybala's official social media accounts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#iamsterdam #citybreak

Un post condiviso da Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) in data:

