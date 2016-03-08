Juventus news: Emre Can returns on Monday, but the market is not closed

The midfielder will remain in the German city for a few days before returning to Continassa on Monday, where he will start the recovery phase, with the aim of making it back until mid-December. It is believed that he will be out for 5-6 weeks, starting from the day following the operation. Should nothing unexpected happen, then he should be back in the middle of December.

Despite the return of Emre Can, the fact that he and Khedira were both injured in the last month has convinced the club to look around in the market. In fact, a midfielder could arrive in January, in case of need. This will expand Allegri's choices from a numerical point of view, with Juve not taking any risks.