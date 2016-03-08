Juventus news: Four players return, Kean stops - medical report

10 May at 14:45
Two days ahead of the Roma-Juventus game, the Bianconeri are preparing ahead of their trip to the Olimipico. This morning's training session focused on tactics, and four players returned to the group.
 
Alex Sandro, Bentancur, Dybala and Emre Can returned to training with the rest of the squad, while Kean didn't take place in the session, The young striker is suffering from the flu, as revealed by Juventus.
 

