Juventus news: Leonardo Bonucci returns to group; CR7 and Chiellini train seperate

Juventus are preparing for their Serie A clash with Frosinone; the last match before their Champions League knockout clash with La Liga outfit and last season's Europa League winners Atletico Madrid.On their official website, Juve confirmed the status of several players; including revealing that Leonardo Bonucci was training with the group once again, whilst Douglas Costa, Chiellini and Cristiano Ronaldo undergo seperate training regimes."The team took to the field late in the morning, and focused their attention, after a demanding athletic phase, on working with the ball .In particular, the group focused on exercises dedicated to the circulation of the ball, the technique in control and passage, the occupation of spaces in the field, the offensiveand the defensive phase.Leonardo Bonucci worked with the team for the entire session, while Andrea Barzagli played partially with the team. Custom regimes for Chiellini and Ronaldo , as well as for Douglas Costa. For him, the exams showed a good progression improvement of the left thigh muscle problem."

